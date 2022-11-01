Alabama 3: Hear the Train a' Comin'

Not Available

With a gorgeously lush feel as a result of the High Definition cameras that were used, this film of the sold-out pre-Christmas gig at the London Astoria captures the rapport between the band and an audience of over 2000 hard core disciples who flocked to witness singers Larry Love and the Reverend D Wayne Love preach their soulful but twisted gospel of “sweet pretty country acid house music”. Filming the passion and energy on both sides of the crash barriers was no mean feat. The light show was a blitzkrieg of lasers, pulsating strobes and relentless lashings of red beams cutting through the bursts of blue. Alabama 3 played for the crowd refused to compromise with colour balanced, TV friendly illumination.