The Junkie Tour (also known as Dhanyavad Tour) is the second concert tour by Canadian American recording artist, Alanis Morissette. The tour promoted her fourth studio album, Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie. Beginning October, the tour played over 100 shows in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa. Recorded in Teatro Monumental, Santago de Chile, November 25, 1999.