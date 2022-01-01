Not Available

Alanis Morrissette - Live at Montreux 2012

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Alanis Morissette is one of the most successful female artists and songwriters of all time and has sold in excess of 60 million albums worldwide. Her voice is instantly recognisable and she is a consummate live performer. On 2 July 2012 Alanis Morissette returned to Montreux as part of her Guardian Angel Tour in support of her new album "Havoc And Bright Lights". It was her third appearance at the festival. The set showcased a number of tracks from the new album (at that point still to be released) alongside classic tracks from across her career. This is Alanis Morissette live at her very best

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images