Pop Ormsby wins the contract from the Army Engineer Corps for the construction of the Alaska Highway connecting Alaska to Canada. The elder of his two sons, Woody Ormseby, decides he had rather fight with bullets than bulldozers but is assigned by the Army to work on the project. Woody and his younger brother Steve are both rivals for the affection of Ann Caswell, the daughter of Road Engineer Blair Caswell.
|Richard Arlen
|Woody Ormsby
|Jean Parker
|Ann Coswell
|Ralph Sanford
|Frosty Gimble
|William Henry
|Steve Ormsby (as Bill Henry)
|Joe Sawyer
|Roughhouse
|Eddie Quillan
|Pompadour 'Shorty' Jones
