1943

Alaska Highway

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 23rd, 1943

Studio

Not Available

Pop Ormsby wins the contract from the Army Engineer Corps for the construction of the Alaska Highway connecting Alaska to Canada. The elder of his two sons, Woody Ormseby, decides he had rather fight with bullets than bulldozers but is assigned by the Army to work on the project. Woody and his younger brother Steve are both rivals for the affection of Ann Caswell, the daughter of Road Engineer Blair Caswell.

Cast

Richard ArlenWoody Ormsby
Jean ParkerAnn Coswell
Ralph SanfordFrosty Gimble
William HenrySteve Ormsby (as Bill Henry)
Joe SawyerRoughhouse
Eddie QuillanPompadour 'Shorty' Jones

Images