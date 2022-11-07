1984

Albert Herring

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    December 31st, 1984

    Studio

    Not Available

    Accompanied by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, composer Benjamin Britten's satirical look at life in an English market town delivers plenty of laughs. When Lady Billows (Patricia Johnson) realizes no girls in town are worthy of the May Queen title, she crowns virtuous Albert Herring (John Graham-Hall), the greengrocer's son, as the village's May King. The comic opera features a strong ensemble cast including Alan Opie and Felicity Palmer.

    Cast

    		John Graham-Hall
    		Alan Opie
    		Jean Rigby

