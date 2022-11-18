Alberto and the Concrete Jungle

Not Available

Al B. is a modern nomad. He's a photojournalist who lives alone on the road and idolizes Indiana Jones, spending his free time searching for fun adventures to get involved in. The world is his playground. As soon as he makes a new friend, he's saying goodbye, off to a new destination. But leaving NYC proves absurdly difficult when a corrupt employer decides to hold him down. Al's attempts to find a way out lead him across NYC's 5 boroughs, forcing him to deal with various colorful characters that further complicate the process and, in some cases, make him question his nomadic lifestyle altogether.