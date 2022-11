Not Available

The mighty Alcatrazz featuring Graham Bonnet and Yngwie Malmsteen, "Metallic Live 1984" was recorded at Nakamo Sunplaza in Tokyo, January 28th, 1984. 1.Too Young to Die, Too Drunk to Live 2.Hiroshima Mon Amour 3.Night Games 4.Big Foot 5.Island in the Sun 6.Kree Nakoorie (guitar solo) 7.Since You've Been Gone 8.Suffer Me 9.Desert Song 10.Evil Eye 11.All Night Long 12.Lost In Hollywood 13.(encore)