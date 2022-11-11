الدنيا لما تضحك

Not Available

The millionaire loves the sister of the observer claiming that he is a simple employee in the same millionaire company, love him and pay him without knowing that this millionaire is the one who filled her family money. But the girl does not weigh the money that filled her family, especially after moving to a rich neighborhood, but prefer to live in their apartment in the popular neighborhood, and ends the position that the worker lose the bet, and know the sister of the observation of the reality of the young man whom he loved and married,