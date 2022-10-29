Alex Williamson Live

Not Available

For the very first time Australia’s Loosest bloke - Alex ‘Shooter’ Williamson – Live on stage on this DVD. This is the show that sold out every seat in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, New Zealand and where we we managed to capture this funny show - The Tivoli Theatre, Brisbane. So what are you waiting for – grab your copy and watch Australia’s most massive youtube sensation and fast becoming one of the biggest in the World - with more than 35 million views on his You Tube videos Alex Williamson. This one hour show includes exclusive videos, stand-up PLUS tracks from the Musical Drug Dealer and of course a special appearance by the hands down wildest Aussie ever to grace this planet - Loosest Aussie Bloke Ever!