2004

Alfie

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 4th, 2004

Studio

Patalex Productions

In Manhattan, the British limousine driver Alfie is surrounded by beautiful women, having one night stands with all of them and without any sort of commitment. His best friends are his colleague Marlon and his girl-friend Lonette. Alfie has a brief affair with Lonette, and the consequences of his act forces Alfie to reflect over his lifestyle.

Cast

Jude LawAlfie
Marisa TomeiJulie
Omar EppsMarlon
Jane KrakowskiDorie
Renée TaylorLu Schnitman
Jeff HardingPhil

View Full Cast >

Images

4 More Images