In Manhattan, the British limousine driver Alfie is surrounded by beautiful women, having one night stands with all of them and without any sort of commitment. His best friends are his colleague Marlon and his girl-friend Lonette. Alfie has a brief affair with Lonette, and the consequences of his act forces Alfie to reflect over his lifestyle.
|Jude Law
|Alfie
|Marisa Tomei
|Julie
|Omar Epps
|Marlon
|Jane Krakowski
|Dorie
|Renée Taylor
|Lu Schnitman
|Jeff Harding
|Phil
