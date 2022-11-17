Alguém Qualquer

Not Available

Ze (Joe) is just another typical invisible working class man in a big city. He is a quiet, lonely and simple man who works as a janitor at a residential building and also fixes wicker chairs and baskets. Not even the unexpected visit of Jandira, a distant cousin and a woman full of life, seems to have an impact on his routine of silence. However, after suffering a heart attack, Ze is informed by his doctors he only has about six months of life left. Now, both Ze and Jandira will question their values of love, happiness, life and eternity.