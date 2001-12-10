In 1964, a brash new pro boxer, fresh from his olympic gold medal victory, explodes on to the scene: Cassius Clay. Bold and outspoken, he cuts an entirely new image for African American's in sport with his proud public self confidence and his unapologetic belief that he is the greatest boxer of all time. Yet at the top of his game, both Ali's personal and professional lives face the ultimate test.
|Jamie Foxx
|Drew 'Bundini' Brown
|Jon Voight
|Howard Cosell
|Mario Van Peebles
|Malcolm X
|Ron Silver
|Angelo Dundee
|Jeffrey Wright
|Howard Bingham
|Mykelti Williamson
|Don King
View Full Cast >