2001

Ali

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 10th, 2001

Studio

Columbia Pictures

In 1964, a brash new pro boxer, fresh from his olympic gold medal victory, explodes on to the scene: Cassius Clay. Bold and outspoken, he cuts an entirely new image for African American's in sport with his proud public self confidence and his unapologetic belief that he is the greatest boxer of all time. Yet at the top of his game, both Ali's personal and professional lives face the ultimate test.

Cast

Jamie FoxxDrew 'Bundini' Brown
Jon VoightHoward Cosell
Mario Van PeeblesMalcolm X
Ron SilverAngelo Dundee
Jeffrey WrightHoward Bingham
Mykelti WilliamsonDon King

View Full Cast >

Images