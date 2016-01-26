Ali & Nino

Muslim prince Ali and Georgian aristocrat Nino have grown up in the Russian province of Azerbaijan. Their tragic love story sees the outbreak of the First World War and the world’s struggle for Baku’s oil. Ultimately they must choose to fight for their country’s independence or for each other.
|Adam Bakri
|Ali Khan Javanshir
|María Valverde
|Nino Kipiani
|Mandy Patinkin
|Duke Kipiani
|Connie Nielsen
|Duchess Kipiani
|Homayoun Ershadi
|Ali's Father
|Halit Ergenç
|Fatali Khan Khoyski
View Full Cast >