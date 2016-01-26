2016

Ali & Nino

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

January 26th, 2016

Studio

PeaPie Films

Muslim prince Ali and Georgian aristocrat Nino have grown up in the Russian province of Azerbaijan. Their tragic love story sees the outbreak of the First World War and the world’s struggle for Baku’s oil. Ultimately they must choose to fight for their country’s independence or for each other.

Cast

Adam BakriAli Khan Javanshir
María ValverdeNino Kipiani
Mandy PatinkinDuke Kipiani
Connie NielsenDuchess Kipiani
Homayoun ErshadiAli's Father
Halit ErgençFatali Khan Khoyski

