Alias JJ, The Celebrity of Evil

This is a shocking documentary where the audience will meet Jhon Jairo Velazquez Vasquez known as Popeye or Alias JJ, Pablo Escobar’s right-hand man until he decided to surrender to justice to save his life. After serving a twenty-three year prison sentence he became the only survivor from the Medellin Cartel. Velazquez has called the public opinion attention because of his controversial statements before the justice and the media, involving Escobar with high government members, the police, and criminal organizations worldwide. Through interviews with witnesses, victims of the Medellin Cartel and different public opinion figures, this documentary intends to contrast those stories that have made Alias JJ famous.