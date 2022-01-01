1990

Alice

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1990

Studio

Orion Pictures

Alice Tate, mother of two, with a marriage of 16 years, finds herself falling for the handsome sax player, Joe. Stricken with a backache, she consults Dr. Yang, an oriental herbalist who realizes that her problems are not related to her back, but in her mind and heart. Dr. Yang's magical herbs give Alice wondrous powers, taking her out of well-established rut.

Cast

William HurtDoug Tate
Joe MantegnaJoe
Alec BaldwinEd
Blythe DannerDorothy
Judy DavisVicky
Keye LukeDr. Yang

