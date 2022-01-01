Alice Tate, mother of two, with a marriage of 16 years, finds herself falling for the handsome sax player, Joe. Stricken with a backache, she consults Dr. Yang, an oriental herbalist who realizes that her problems are not related to her back, but in her mind and heart. Dr. Yang's magical herbs give Alice wondrous powers, taking her out of well-established rut.
|William Hurt
|Doug Tate
|Joe Mantegna
|Joe
|Alec Baldwin
|Ed
|Blythe Danner
|Dorothy
|Judy Davis
|Vicky
|Keye Luke
|Dr. Yang
