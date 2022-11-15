Not Available

Alice after Wonderland was created with quotes from Alice Through the Looking Glass and Alice in Wonderland. I took the promises that belong to that magic world Lewis Carroll wrote for Alice and I focused in capturing their contradictory love story. I developed a personal view drawn from that time, where reality is always a different one, where words can mean nothing and at the same time, every text has a double meaning; thus, showing the fear of growing older, the fear of the disappearance of magic, the fear of abuse and impunity. Alice is surrounded by creatures that she thought she knew, but now trouble her; there is no one to help her, no one to care about her; no innocence, but above all, there is not an easy way back to Wonderland.