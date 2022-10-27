1976

Alice Sweet Alice

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 12th, 1976

Studio

Harristown Funding

Alice is a withdrawn 12 year old who lives with her mother and her younger sister, Karen, who gets most of the attention from her mother, leaving Alice out of the spotlight. But when Karen is found brutally murdered in a church, suspicions start to turn towards Alice. But could a twelve year old girl really be capable of such savagery?

Cast

Mildred ClintonMrs. Tredoni
Paula E. SheppardAlice Spages
Niles McMasterDominick 'Dom' Spages
Rudolph WillrichFather Tom
Alphonso DeNobleMr. Alphonso
Gary AllenJim DeLorenze

