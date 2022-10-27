Alice Sweet Alice

Alice is a withdrawn 12 year old who lives with her mother and her younger sister, Karen, who gets most of the attention from her mother, leaving Alice out of the spotlight. But when Karen is found brutally murdered in a church, suspicions start to turn towards Alice. But could a twelve year old girl really be capable of such savagery?
|Mildred Clinton
|Mrs. Tredoni
|Paula E. Sheppard
|Alice Spages
|Niles McMaster
|Dominick 'Dom' Spages
|Rudolph Willrich
|Father Tom
|Alphonso DeNoble
|Mr. Alphonso
|Gary Allen
|Jim DeLorenze
View Full Cast >