Alien Beasts

1991

Carl J. Sukenick is the commander of a branch of the CIA, battling terrorists with martial arts, while his dad keeps watch in the security center. Neal was sent out, but is a traitor, and he was mutated by a radiation blast. He sends Sara Shell to meet her husband, Agent Mark Shell, and daughter Sheila, but the three are brutally maimed and murdered by enemy agents. One cuts off Sara's hand for no apparent reason. A radiation blast from Neal the Traitor, who is wandering around an aqueduct killing passersby, mutates Joe as well. Carl says they knew nothing of the "hideous extra-dimensional being" breaking into this dimension, but he sends Evon, Rhonda, and Hackney to fight the mutations and the agent, who giggles constantly, before learning that there is another traitor and an alien, so he decides he must kill all his friends and find and kill the "hideous extra-dimensional being."