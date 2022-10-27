Alien Nation: Dark Horizon

Followup movie to the TV series about 250,000 aliens, or "newcomers" as they are known, who have by now settled alongside the humans in California. Most of the newcomers were slaves, and the slave masters are now looking for them. They send Aponso to earth to locate the slaves ready for the aliens to pick them up.
|Gary Graham
|Detective Matthew Sikes
|Jenny Gago
|Detective Beatrice Zapeda
|Eric Pierpoint
|Detective George Francisco
|Michele Scarabelli
|Susan Francisco
|Sean Six
|Buck Francisco
|Lauren Woodland
|Emily Francisco
View Full Cast >