Alien Nation: Dark Horizon

  • Science Fiction
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Foxstar Productions

Followup movie to the TV series about 250,000 aliens, or "newcomers" as they are known, who have by now settled alongside the humans in California. Most of the newcomers were slaves, and the slave masters are now looking for them. They send Aponso to earth to locate the slaves ready for the aliens to pick them up.

Cast

Gary GrahamDetective Matthew Sikes
Jenny GagoDetective Beatrice Zapeda
Eric PierpointDetective George Francisco
Michele ScarabelliSusan Francisco
Sean SixBuck Francisco
Lauren WoodlandEmily Francisco

Images