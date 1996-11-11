Alien Nation: The Enemy Within

When detectives Sikes and Francisco are presented with the mysterious death of an Eeno, Matt is stupefied to discover that George rudely snubs the case. He, like most newcomers, reviles the outcast Eenos. As the case unfolds, George has to reassess his prejudices, and George's family help save the city from an alien threat originating in an Eeno waste disposal facility.
|Gary Graham
|Detective Matt Sikes
|Eric Pierpoint
|George Francisco
|Michele Scarabelli
|Susan Francisco
|Terri Treas
|Cathy Frankel
|Lauren Woodland
|Emily Francisco
|Sean Six
|Buck Francisco
View Full Cast >