1996

Alien Nation: The Enemy Within

  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 11th, 1996

Studio

20th Century Fox Television

When detectives Sikes and Francisco are presented with the mysterious death of an Eeno, Matt is stupefied to discover that George rudely snubs the case. He, like most newcomers, reviles the outcast Eenos. As the case unfolds, George has to reassess his prejudices, and George's family help save the city from an alien threat originating in an Eeno waste disposal facility.

Cast

Gary GrahamDetective Matt Sikes
Eric PierpointGeorge Francisco
Michele ScarabelliSusan Francisco
Terri TreasCathy Frankel
Lauren WoodlandEmily Francisco
Sean SixBuck Francisco

