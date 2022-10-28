The dynamic meeting of solid science and futuristic simulation culminates in a dramatic exploration to another inhabited planet seven light years away. Alien Planet creates a realistic depiction of creatures on another world, where life is possible, if not provable, according to scientists' theories. Take this fascinating journey created by state-of-the-art animation and photo-realistic effects.
|Wayne D. Barlowe
|Himself
|Stephen Hawking
|Himself
|Michio Kaku
|Himself
|George Lucas
|Himself
|John C. McGinley
|Narrator
View Full Cast >