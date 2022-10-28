Not Available

Alien Planet

  • Animation
  • Documentary
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Evergreen Films LLC

The dynamic meeting of solid science and futuristic simulation culminates in a dramatic exploration to another inhabited planet seven light years away. Alien Planet creates a realistic depiction of creatures on another world, where life is possible, if not provable, according to scientists' theories. Take this fascinating journey created by state-of-the-art animation and photo-realistic effects.

Cast

Wayne D. BarloweHimself
Stephen HawkingHimself
Michio KakuHimself
George LucasHimself
John C. McGinleyNarrator

Images