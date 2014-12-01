2014

Alien Rising

  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 1st, 2014

Studio

Pathfinder Productions

When a seemingly abandoned alien spacecraft is discovered orbiting Neptune, a top secret expedition is sent to investigate. In the derelict hulk they discover two surviving alien life forms telepathically linked to one other. 13 years later a savvy, ex-DEA agent and martial arts expert finds herself renditioned to a high security establishment on a remote island where they are conducting experiments on the incarcerated aliens.

Cast

Lance HenriksenCol. Stephen Cencula
Amy HathawayLisa Morgan
John SavageManning
Brian KrausePlummer
Dave VescioDr. Bainbridge
Anthony VitaleBurch

