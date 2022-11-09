When Ripley's lifepod is found by a salvage crew over 50 years later, she finds that terra-formers are on the very planet they found the alien species. When the company sends a family of colonists out to investigate her story... all contact is lost with the planet and colonists. They enlist Ripley and the colonial marines to return and search for answers.
|Sigourney Weaver
|Lieutenant Ellen Ripley
|Carrie Henn
|Rebecca "Newt" Jorden
|Michael Biehn
|Corporal Dwayne Hicks
|Lance Henriksen
|L. Bishop
|Paul Reiser
|Carter J. Burke
|Bill Paxton
|Private W. Hudson
View Full Cast >