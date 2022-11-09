1986

Aliens

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 18th, 1986

Studio

Brandywine Productions

When Ripley's lifepod is found by a salvage crew over 50 years later, she finds that terra-formers are on the very planet they found the alien species. When the company sends a family of colonists out to investigate her story... all contact is lost with the planet and colonists. They enlist Ripley and the colonial marines to return and search for answers.

Cast

Sigourney WeaverLieutenant Ellen Ripley
Carrie HennRebecca "Newt" Jorden
Michael BiehnCorporal Dwayne Hicks
Lance HenriksenL. Bishop
Paul ReiserCarter J. Burke
Bill PaxtonPrivate W. Hudson

