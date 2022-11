Not Available

The teacher (Madbouli) is a cafe owner in a popular neighborhood. He is married to a wealthy man. He appears before everyone as a man of righteousness and piety, but at the same time he is a major drug dealer. A young man named Marzouq comes to depend on the teacher Madbouli in all the works. He informs him of all his secrets and becomes his right arm. Marzouq has a love relationship with Badriya and they agree to marry.