All About Fast Trains/All About Airplanes

Two fun-filled adventures for kids of all ages! FAST TRAINS Get on track for a fun-filled, full-steam-ahead adventure with trains of all kinds, including steam trains, diesels, trollies, and much more as you climb into the cab with your friends, Engineers Gus and Sam. AIRPLANES Soar up into the clouds with this live-action, fun-filled video that explains the world of flying and all sorts of planes from A to Z! Join Captain Cary in the cockpit and be his co-pilot for this exciting air adventure that teaches kids all about the parts of a plane — from the tail to the "elevator"; how air traffic controllers keep planes on track; everything from building kit planes to stunt flying to big, jumbo jets.