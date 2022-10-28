All American Bully

Not Available

Cyberspace is the new school playground when it comes to bullying. Children and teens of all ages use social networking sites to blast their peers, reveal dirty secrets, and taunt those around them, often destroying lives in the process. This is a story of two close young friends who have a falling out, and internet bullying ensues, evolving into physical violence. Questions arise about what is the real truth, and who actually are the victims. As it turns out, no one is as innocent as they appear. Can you handle the real answers?