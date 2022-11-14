All at Once

Not Available

A young up and coming artist in New York city has his life and dreams forever altered when the tragic events of 9/11 take the lives of his two best friends and he accepts guardianship of the couple's two young daughters. Now eleven years later, and teaching art at an elementary school, he raises the girls as if they were his own, but the financial grind to live in NYC is too much, so he decides to take the girls away from the only place they've ever called home and move back to Buffalo where he grew up. This "non-traditional" family now faced with change, new surroundings, and a new journey, must learn how to adjust to this new life, while trying to find themselves along the way.