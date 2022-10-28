Not Available

All Babe Network

  Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Synthetic Filmwerx

Compton runs a low budget ratings starved TV network. She seeks to fire the bosses nephew, Brad who hosts "Hoax Hunter" by sabotaging his efforts. To save his job, he and his girlfriend Stacy do a live broadcast in search of Big Foot which ends up topless. Suddenly the ratings spike upwards and the tables are turned. Seven gratuitous soft core sex scenes are sprinkled throughout.

Cast

Mary Carey as Compton
Christine Nguyen as Mindy
Jazy Berlin as Stacy
Beverly Lynne as Brenda
Voodoo as Brad (as Alexandre Boisvert)
Billy Chappell as Mark (as Tony Marino)

