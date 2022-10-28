All Babe Network

Compton runs a low budget ratings starved TV network. She seeks to fire the bosses nephew, Brad who hosts "Hoax Hunter" by sabotaging his efforts. To save his job, he and his girlfriend Stacy do a live broadcast in search of Big Foot which ends up topless. Suddenly the ratings spike upwards and the tables are turned. Seven gratuitous soft core sex scenes are sprinkled throughout.
|Mary Carey
|Compton
|Christine Nguyen
|Mindy
|Jazy Berlin
|Stacy
|Beverly Lynne
|Brenda
|Voodoo
|Brad (as Alexandre Boisvert)
|Billy Chappell
|Mark (as Tony Marino)
