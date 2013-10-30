2013

All Cheerleaders Die

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 30th, 2013

Studio

Modernciné

When tragedy rocks Blackfoot High, rebellious outsider Mäddy Killian shocks the student body by joining the cheerleading squad. This decision drives a rift between Mäddy and her ex-girlfriend Leena Miller — a loner who claims to practice the dark arts. After a confrontation with the football team, Mäddy and her new cheerleader friends are sent on a supernatural roller coaster ride which leaves a path of destruction none of them may be able to escape. Remake of their own 2001 feature film.

Cast

Caitlin StaseyMaddy Killian
Chris PetrovskiGeorge Shank
Sianoa Smit-McPheeLeena Miller
Jordan WilsonVik De Palma
Amanda Grace BenitezHanna Popkin
Brooke ButlerTracy Bingham

View Full Cast >

Images