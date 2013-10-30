All Cheerleaders Die

When tragedy rocks Blackfoot High, rebellious outsider Mäddy Killian shocks the student body by joining the cheerleading squad. This decision drives a rift between Mäddy and her ex-girlfriend Leena Miller — a loner who claims to practice the dark arts. After a confrontation with the football team, Mäddy and her new cheerleader friends are sent on a supernatural roller coaster ride which leaves a path of destruction none of them may be able to escape. Remake of their own 2001 feature film.
|Caitlin Stasey
|Maddy Killian
|Chris Petrovski
|George Shank
|Sianoa Smit-McPhee
|Leena Miller
|Jordan Wilson
|Vik De Palma
|Amanda Grace Benitez
|Hanna Popkin
|Brooke Butler
|Tracy Bingham
