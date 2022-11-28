All Confession Oeuvre

Not Available

A man decides to buy a flat in a controversial district of the city. An abandoned area can be seen from this building, a factory with a glorious past, laying there while waiting for a sumptuous, well-structured restoration project. At the same time, a rom family has been living for a long time in a camper there, trying to fit in this space. Far from there, an old worker, keeps his passion for aircrafts and dreams to have one last flight. Sounds and movements linking environment and man, and representing a shared dignity in facing the seasons that go by.