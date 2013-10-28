2013

All Hallows' Eve

  • Horror

October 28th, 2013

Ruthless Pictures

While watching two children on Halloween night, a babysitter finds an old VHS tape in the kids' trick or treat bag. The tape features three tales of terror, all linked together by a murderous clown. As the night goes on strange things begin to occur in the house. It isn't long before the babysitter learns the horrifying truth... the maniacal clown is slowly working his way into her reality.

Catherine A. CallahanCaroline
Marie MaserCostume Designer
Kayla LianCasey
Mike GiannelliArt the Clown
Sydney FreihoferTia
Cole MathewsonTimmy

