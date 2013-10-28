All Hallows' Eve

While watching two children on Halloween night, a babysitter finds an old VHS tape in the kids' trick or treat bag. The tape features three tales of terror, all linked together by a murderous clown. As the night goes on strange things begin to occur in the house. It isn't long before the babysitter learns the horrifying truth... the maniacal clown is slowly working his way into her reality.
|Catherine A. Callahan
|Caroline
|Marie Maser
|Costume Designer
|Kayla Lian
|Casey
|Mike Giannelli
|Art the Clown
|Sydney Freihofer
|Tia
|Cole Mathewson
|Timmy
View Full Cast >