All I Wanna Do

If there's one thing this wild group of friends at an all-girls high school has learned, it's how to get what they want! So when word leaks out that their school is about to merge with an all-boys academy, some of the students strike back... and the girls wage an all-out assault in an outrageous battle of the sexes!
|Gaby Hoffmann
|Odette
|Lynn Redgrave
|Miss McVane
|Rachael Leigh Cook
|Abigail 'Abby' Sawyer
|Tom Guiry
|'Frosty' Frost
|Vincent Kartheiser
|Snake - Flat Critter
|Monica Keena
|Tinka Parker
