1998

All I Wanna Do

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 2nd, 1998

Studio

Alliance Communications Corporation

If there's one thing this wild group of friends at an all-girls high school has learned, it's how to get what they want! So when word leaks out that their school is about to merge with an all-boys academy, some of the students strike back... and the girls wage an all-out assault in an outrageous battle of the sexes!

Cast

Gaby HoffmannOdette
Lynn RedgraveMiss McVane
Rachael Leigh CookAbigail 'Abby' Sawyer
Tom Guiry'Frosty' Frost
Vincent KartheiserSnake - Flat Critter
Monica KeenaTinka Parker

View Full Cast >

Images