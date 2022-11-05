Not Available

All Men Are Liars

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mick's father, Barry, sells the family piano, causing Mick's mother, Irene to leave. In order to raise enough money to buy the piano back, Mick dresses in his mother's clothes and becomes Michelle to join an all-girl band that has come into town for the annual harvest festival. Angela, the leader of the band, starts to question her sexuality when she begins to fall in love with Mick/Michelle.

Cast

Toni PearenAngela
John JarrattBarry
Ken BillettAlf
Yvette KonigJo
Natasha RiedelCourtney
Michelle SholmarkTrish

