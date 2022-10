Not Available

Sam and Louie meet aboard the Star Cruise. Despite being strangers and complete opposites, with Sam being carefree and Louie being obsessive-compulsive, they become unlikely acquaintances and eventually friends. Both pained on carrying life’s baggage before they took the cruise, Sam and Louie will never be the same person again after. For once in Louie’s rigid life, she is living for the moment and Sam lets his free spirit enjoy the ride.