Not Available

All She Can

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

SDB

Luz Garcia, a high school senior in a forgotten Texas town, wants something different than the options awaiting her after graduation. She's earned a ticket out with admission to the University of Texas at Austin, but she can't afford to go. Her one shot is a scholarship for winning the State Powerlifting Championship. It's all or nothing for Luz . . . until nothing stares her in the face.

Cast

Jeremy Ray ValdezRaynaldo
Joseph Julian SoriaLuis
Julia VeraAbuela
Corina CalderonLuz

View Full Cast >

Images