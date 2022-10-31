All She Can

Luz Garcia, a high school senior in a forgotten Texas town, wants something different than the options awaiting her after graduation. She's earned a ticket out with admission to the University of Texas at Austin, but she can't afford to go. Her one shot is a scholarship for winning the State Powerlifting Championship. It's all or nothing for Luz . . . until nothing stares her in the face.
|Jeremy Ray Valdez
|Raynaldo
|Joseph Julian Soria
|Luis
|Julia Vera
|Abuela
|Corina Calderon
|Luz
