Comedian and film star Mike Epps takes center stage as the host of the newest installment in Shaquille O'Neal's All Star Comedy Jam franchise. Epps called on some of stand-up comedy's freshest talent to help him bring down the house; Lil' Rel, Henry Welch, Deon Cole and DeRay Davis. This hilarious lineup delivers nonstop laughs in this high-energy night of comedy.