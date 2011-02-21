All Star Superman

Lex Luthor enacts his plan to rid the world of Superman, once and for all. Succeeding with solar radiation poisoning, the Man of Steel is slowly dying. With what little times remains, the Last Son of Krypton must confront the revealing of his secret identity to Lois Lane and face Luthor in a final battle.
|Christina Hendricks
|Lois Lane
|Anthony LaPaglia
|Lex Luthor
|Ed Asner
|Perry White
|Linda Cardellini
|Nasthalthia Luthor
|Matthew Gray Gubler
|Jimmy Olsen
|Arnold Vosloo
|Bar-El
