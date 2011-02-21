2011

All Star Superman

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 21st, 2011

Studio

DC Comics

Lex Luthor enacts his plan to rid the world of Superman, once and for all. Succeeding with solar radiation poisoning, the Man of Steel is slowly dying. With what little times remains, the Last Son of Krypton must confront the revealing of his secret identity to Lois Lane and face Luthor in a final battle.

Cast

Christina HendricksLois Lane
Anthony LaPagliaLex Luthor
Ed AsnerPerry White
Linda CardelliniNasthalthia Luthor
Matthew Gray GublerJimmy Olsen
Arnold VoslooBar-El

