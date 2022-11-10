1979

All That Jazz

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 1979

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Bob Fosse's semi-autobiographical film celebrates show business stripped of glitz or giddy illusions. Joe Gideon (Roy Scheider) is at the top of the heap, one of the most successful directors and choreographers in musical theatre. But he can feel his world slowly collapsing around him--his obsession with work has almost destroyed his personal life, and only his bottles of pills keep him going.

Cast

Roy ScheiderJoe Gideon
Jessica LangeAngelique
Leland PalmerAudrey Paris
Ann ReinkingKate Jagger
Ben VereenO'Connor Flood
Cliff GormanDavis Newman

View Full Cast >

Images