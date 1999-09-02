All the Little Animals

An emotionally challenged young man named Bobby (Christian Bale) runs away from home in order to escape his abusive stepfather who has killed his pets. He meets an old man, Mr. Summers (John Hurt), who spends his time traveling and giving burials to animals that have been killed by cars. Bobby, also having an affinity for animals, becomes friends with the old man and aids him in his task.
|Christian Bale
|Bobby Platt
|Daniel Benzali
|Bernard 'The Fat' De Winter
|James Faulkner
|Mr. Stuart Whiteside
|John O'Toole
|Lorry Driver
|Amanda Boyle
|Des
|Amy Robbins
|Valerie Ann Platt, Bobby's Mother
