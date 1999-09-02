1999

All the Little Animals

  • Drama
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 2nd, 1999

Studio

Not Available

An emotionally challenged young man named Bobby (Christian Bale) runs away from home in order to escape his abusive stepfather who has killed his pets. He meets an old man, Mr. Summers (John Hurt), who spends his time traveling and giving burials to animals that have been killed by cars. Bobby, also having an affinity for animals, becomes friends with the old man and aids him in his task.

Cast

Christian BaleBobby Platt
Daniel BenzaliBernard 'The Fat' De Winter
James FaulknerMr. Stuart Whiteside
John O'TooleLorry Driver
Amanda BoyleDes
Amy RobbinsValerie Ann Platt, Bobby's Mother

