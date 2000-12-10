All the Pretty Horses

The year is 1949. A young Texan named John Grady finds himself without a home after his mother sells the ranch where he has spent his entire life. Lured south of the border by the romance of cowboy life and the promise of a fresh start, Cole and his pal embark on an adventure that will test their resilience, define their maturity, and change their lives forever.
|Matt Damon
|John Grady Cole
|Henry Thomas
|Lacey Rawlins
|Penélope Cruz
|Alejandra
|Sam Shepard
|J.C. Franklin
|Robert Patrick
|Cole
|Lucas Black
|Jimmy Blevins
