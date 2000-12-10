2000

All the Pretty Horses

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 10th, 2000

Studio

Miramax

The year is 1949. A young Texan named John Grady finds himself without a home after his mother sells the ranch where he has spent his entire life. Lured south of the border by the romance of cowboy life and the promise of a fresh start, Cole and his pal embark on an adventure that will test their resilience, define their maturity, and change their lives forever.

Cast

Matt DamonJohn Grady Cole
Henry ThomasLacey Rawlins
Penélope CruzAlejandra
Sam ShepardJ.C. Franklin
Robert PatrickCole
Lucas BlackJimmy Blevins

View Full Cast >

Images