Many are familiar with being afraid of the night. Judith Zdesar confronts her phobia with a month long journey through the darkness of the polar winter. Locals talk about how they deal with the inhospitable conditions, ponder ghosts and wild animals. Ruled by the rhythm of the night, their daily routines seem to be shaped by risks as well as a pleasant calm, perhaps due to the wait for the first redeeming ray of sunlight.