1973

All the Way Boys

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1973

Studio

Delta

The "Trinity" crew makes another modern era film. Plata and Salud are pilots ditching aircraft for insurance money. They wind up crashing for real in the jungles of South America. The plot involves "Mr. Big", who is buying the diamonds from the miners for much too little, and has thugs who keep the price down. Of course, Plata and Salud side with the miners

Cast

Alexander AllersonSaluds Brother
Bud SpencerSalud
Terence HillPlata
Cyril CusackMatto
Reinhard KolldehoffMr. Ears
Carlos MuñozPilot

View Full Cast >

Images