All the Way Boys

The "Trinity" crew makes another modern era film. Plata and Salud are pilots ditching aircraft for insurance money. They wind up crashing for real in the jungles of South America. The plot involves "Mr. Big", who is buying the diamonds from the miners for much too little, and has thugs who keep the price down. Of course, Plata and Salud side with the miners
|Alexander Allerson
|Saluds Brother
|Bud Spencer
|Salud
|Terence Hill
|Plata
|Cyril Cusack
|Matto
|Reinhard Kolldehoff
|Mr. Ears
|Carlos Muñoz
|Pilot
