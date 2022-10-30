1960

All the Young Men

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 25th, 1960

Studio

Not Available

During the Korean War, the lieutenant in charge of a Marine rifle platoon is killed in battle. Before he dies, he places the platoon's sergeant, who's black, in charge. The sergeant figures on having trouble with two men in his platoon: a private who has much more combat experience than he does, and a racist Southerner who doesn't like blacks in the first place and has no intention of taking orders from one. Written by [email protected]

Cast

Alan LaddSgt. Kincaid
Sidney PoitierSgt. Eddie Towler
Glenn CorbettPvt. Wade, Medic
James DarrenPvt. Cotton
Lee KinsolvingPvt. Dean
Richard DavalosPvt. Casey

Images