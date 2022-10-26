Not Available

All Things Valentine

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hallmark Pictures Corporation

Avery, a blogger with a string of disappointing Valentine’s Days, is ready to give up on love when she meets handsome veterinarian Brenden. When Avery finds out Brenden blames his recent break up on her blog and is the one leaving her angry comments, she begins to question whether the bond they’ve began to build is a true love story or yesterday’s news.

Cast

Sarah RaffertyAvery Parker
Sam PageBrendan Bates
Mike DopudReed
Heather DoerksenHannah
Beverley ElliottMaggie
Kimberly SustadMcKenna

