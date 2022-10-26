All Things Valentine

Avery, a blogger with a string of disappointing Valentine’s Days, is ready to give up on love when she meets handsome veterinarian Brenden. When Avery finds out Brenden blames his recent break up on her blog and is the one leaving her angry comments, she begins to question whether the bond they’ve began to build is a true love story or yesterday’s news.
|Sarah Rafferty
|Avery Parker
|Sam Page
|Brendan Bates
|Mike Dopud
|Reed
|Heather Doerksen
|Hannah
|Beverley Elliott
|Maggie
|Kimberly Sustad
|McKenna
