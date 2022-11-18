All Those Sunflowers

Not Available

Marieke, a 27-year-old Dutch woman, works for an advertising agency in New York. She feels lonely in ‘the city that never sleeps’. Her boyfriend Dylan is the only one who can comfort her, although he only drops by occasionally. When she visits the verdant and quiet Long Island on an outing with colleagues, the introverted woman finally blooms. Especially when she is introduced to George. Right at that moment, Dylan asks Marieke to let him go. Subtle drama about loneliness, mourning and starting anew.