All Through the Night

Broadway gambler 'Gloves' Donahue wants to find who killed the baker of his favorite cheesecake. He sees nightclub singer Leda Hamilton leaving the bakery. When her boss Marty's partner Joe is murdered, Leda and her accompanist Pepi disappear. It turns out that beneath all the mystery is a gang of Nazi operatives planning to blow up a battleship in New York harbor.
|Conrad Veidt
|Franz Ebbing
|Kaaren Verne
|Leda Hamilton
|Jane Darwell
|Mrs. Donahue
|Frank McHugh
|Barney
|Peter Lorre
|Pepi
|Judith Anderson
|Madame
