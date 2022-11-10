1986

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 17th, 1986

Studio

Cannon Group

After his brother Robeson disappears without a trace while exploring Africa in search of a legendary 'white tribe', Allan Quatermain decides to follow in his footsteps to learn what became of him. Soon after arriving, he discovers the Lost City of Gold, controlled by the evil lord Agon, and mined by his legions of white slaves.

Cast

Richard ChamberlainAllan Quatermain
Sharon StoneJesse Huston
James Earl JonesUmslopogaas
Henry SilvaAgon
Robert DonnerSwarma
Doghmi LarbiNasta

