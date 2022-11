Not Available

During a protracted drought, Solem (Marian Rolle) uses her magical powers to protect her village from evil spirits. She also provides food, searching the wilderness for edible plants. During one foraging mission, she encounters an evil spirit who impregnates her. Solem's fellow villagers believe her power to be derived from her virginity, and when she gives birth they ostracize her. She then embarks on a quest to purify herself and restore balance to the world.