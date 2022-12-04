Almada, Um Nome de Guerra

Not Available

In 1969, Ernesto de Sousa planned an experimental film in which Almada Negreiros would be protagonist. He raised funds, filmed Almada, interviewed him and worked on this multimedia project for several years, even after the artist's death. The result was a complex artistic work, with three simultaneous projections of slides and film, music by Jorge Peixinho and the incorporation of other projects by Ernesto de Sousa. In a text titled "Anticinema" he would write: "i do not make a movie / about almada / i make a movie with almada".