Almanya - Willkommen in Deutschland

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Roxy Film

After living 45 years in Germany, the Turkish Hüseyin Yilmaz, seventy, announces to his family that he has bought a house in Turkey and they should return to make the necessary reforms. The idea is unwelcome and causes very heated discussions. In addition, Canan, a granddaughter of Hüseyin, announces she is pregnant and the father is her English boyfriend, and no one knew anything. To comfort his cousin Cenk, a child of six years, which was humiliated at school and labeled as "foreign", Canan tells a fantastic story about how they left Turkey and went to Germany.

Cast

Fahri YardımHüseyin
Arnd SchimkatPolice Officer
Petra Schmidt-SchallerGabi
Aylin TezelCanan
Aykut KayacıkVeli
Manfred-Anton AlgrangThe interpreter

