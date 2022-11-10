Almanya - Willkommen in Deutschland

Not Available

After living 45 years in Germany, the Turkish Hüseyin Yilmaz, seventy, announces to his family that he has bought a house in Turkey and they should return to make the necessary reforms. The idea is unwelcome and causes very heated discussions. In addition, Canan, a granddaughter of Hüseyin, announces she is pregnant and the father is her English boyfriend, and no one knew anything. To comfort his cousin Cenk, a child of six years, which was humiliated at school and labeled as "foreign", Canan tells a fantastic story about how they left Turkey and went to Germany.